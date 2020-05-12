India

Updated on
LIVE

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000

By FPJ Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hinted at a gradual lockdown withdrawal and said social distancing is the biggest weapon in the COVID-19 fight given a "twofold challenge" to check the virus spread and to increase the public activity. Many more continued to test positive for the deadly virus in the meantime, pushing the nationwide tally well above the 70,000 mark.

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000
Photo Credit: AFP

France's COVID-19 deaths rise to 26,643

Coronavirus-linked fatalities stood at 26,643 after 263 new patients died in the last 24 hours in France, the fifth worst-hit country in the world in terms of human losses, while pressure in hospitals eased for nearly one month, showed health ministry's data on Monday. More people died of the disease in the last 24 hours compared with 70 deaths reported on Sunday, the lowest daily toll in nearly two months, the data showed, Xinhua reported.

US COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US topped 80,000 on Monday, reaching 80,087, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 1,344,512 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported. Hardest-hit New York state reported 26,682 fatalities among 337,055 cases.

COVID-19 cases in Indore cross 2000, death toll at 92

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has crossed 2000, with 81 new coronavirus positive cases, according to the state's health bulletin released on Monday evening. In a bulletin issued on May 11, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia reported 81 new corona patients.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in