Coronavirus updates from India and the world: UK PM Boris Johnson indicates extending lockdown till June 1

UK PM Boris Johnson indicates extending lockdown till June 1
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday indicated that the country would be in coronavirus lockdown until at least June 1. During an address to the nation, Johnson on Sunday unveiled "careful steps" the government will take to ease the emergency restrictions implemented under nation-wide lockdown to stem the coronavirus spread, CNN reported.
Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 160,000 with the country's COVID-19 death toll standing at over 11,000 according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 6,760 new coronavirus cases bringing the total up to 162,699 the ministry said on Sunday. In the same period, 496 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the country with the total death toll now standing at 11,123.
Special train with 1055 people departs from Goa for J-K
A special train carrying 1055 stranded people departed from Goa for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Earlier in the day, another train with 1,000 passengers on board, departed from Bengaluru and will reach Udhampur on May 12. Special trains are being run as the Ministry of Home Affairs allows people stranded in other regions to reach their native states.
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Manila with Indians lands in Mumbai
Air India evacuation flight carrying Indians, who were stranded in the Philippines due to coronavirus lockdown, has arrived in Mumbai, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. "Air India flight 1387 carrying Indians from Manila, Philippines has arrived in Mumbai. Thank @airindiain, @MoCA_GoI, Bureau of Immigration& Maharashtra Govt fr support& cooperation. Commend Amb @JaideepMazumda2 & his Team @indembmanila fr the sterling effort," Jaishankar tweeted.
