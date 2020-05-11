Coronavirus updates from India and the world: UK PM Boris Johnson indicates extending lockdown till June 1

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 160,000 with the country's COVID-19 death toll standing at over 11,000 according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 6,760 new coronavirus cases bringing the total up to 162,699 the ministry said on Sunday. In the same period, 496 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the country with the total death toll now standing at 11,123.