Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India reports 9,983 new cases in just 24 hours; highest single-day spike so far

Coronovirus in Maharashtra: No new COVID-19 cases reported in state police force in last 24 hours
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police over the last 24 hours, one death reported, said Maharashtra police. Total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, death toll at 34, according to the data released by Maharashtra Police.
Devotees visit Golden Temple in Punjab as govt allows reopening of religious places from today
Several devotees visited the holy shrine - Golden temple in Amritsar to offer prayers on Monday as the government has now relaxed restrictions and has allowed reopening of religious places from Monday.
However, while allowing the opening of religion places from Monday during the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown, the state government on Saturday had prohibited the offering of 'prasad', food or langar (community kitchen).
India reports 9,983 new cases in just 24 hours; highest single-day spike so far
On Monday, India reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new coronavirus cases and 206 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,135 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
