Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India records 9, 304 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours

India records 9, 304 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours
As per the data released by the Health Ministry, India reported 9,304 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)