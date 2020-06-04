Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India records 9, 304 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours

India

India records 9, 304 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours

The number of test for detection of COVID-19 crossed the 40 lakh-mark on Wednesday morning, the Union Health Ministry said as the coronavirus cases shot up to over 2 lakh in the country. The testing capacity has been increased to 1.4 lakh per day through 480 government and 208 private laboratories (total 688 laboratories).

As per the data released by the Health Ministry, India reported 9,304 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths

