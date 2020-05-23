Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India reports highest spike of 6,654 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reports highest spike of 6,654 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
India on Saturday saw the highest ever spike of 6,654 COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The country reported 137 deaths and the total number of cases in the country now at 12,5101, including 69,597 active cases and 3,720 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
US records 1,260 deaths due to COVID-19; death toll now 95,921
According to the data by John Hopkins University, US reported 1,260 new deaths due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 95,921. US has so far confirmed 1.63 million cases out of which 313000 have recovered.
