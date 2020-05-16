Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 85,940; death toll now at 2,752

India's total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 85,940; death toll now at 2,752
According to the Health Ministry, India has seen a spike of 3,970 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country as of Saturday morning is at 85,940, including 53,035 active cases, 30,153 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,752 deaths.
Global COVID-19 cases crosses 4.5 million, says Johns Hopkins report
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 4.5 million, while the death toll has surpassed 307,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 4,538,406, while the death toll increased to 307,486, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US currently accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,442,819 and 87,530, respectively.
In terms of cases, Russia has the second highest number of infections at 262,843, followed by the UK (238,004), Spain (230,183), Italy (223,885), Brazil (218,223), France (179,630), Germany (175,233), Turkey (146,457) and Iran (116,635), the CSSE figures showed.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)