Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Bihar govt plans for plasma therapy at AIIMS in Patna, says state Health Secy

The Health Ministry on Friday said that the recovery rate of the COVID-19 patients has gone up to 20.57%. On Thursday, the recovery rate was 19.89%. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that there are 15 districts in the country which have had no new COVID-19 case in the last 28 days and there are 80 districts that haven't reported any new case in the last 14 days.

Bihar govt plans for plasma therapy at AIIMS, Patna

Speaking to ANI, Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that Bihar government is now planning to begin plasma therapy at AIIMS hospital in Patna.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 24,506

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

