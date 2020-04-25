Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Bihar govt plans for plasma therapy at AIIMS in Patna, says state Health Secy

Bihar govt plans for plasma therapy at AIIMS, Patna
Speaking to ANI, Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that Bihar government is now planning to begin plasma therapy at AIIMS hospital in Patna.
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 24,506
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rise to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
