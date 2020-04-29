Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Number of COVID-19 cases in US crosses 1 million

9,318 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, death toll crosses
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reached 9,318 after 729 new positive cases were detected on Tuesday, the state public health department stated. It said that 31 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 400.
Number of coronavirus cases in US crosses 1 million, fatalities 58,000
The number of people infected by the coronavirus in the United States crossed one million and the fatalities jumped to nearly 59,000, but several states initiated the process to reopen their economies amidst signs of decline in both new cases and deaths.
Telangana reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1,009
Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra said that six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. "Throughout the state, only in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits, six positive cases were reported today, taking the total positive cases to 1,009, in which 25 people in total died with no deaths reported today," Rajendra said.
