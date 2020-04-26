Coronavirus updates from India and the world: COVID-19 deaths in France rise by 369 to 22,614

US COVID-19 cases top 900,000, deaths touch 52,000
More than 900,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Saturday in the United States, with the death toll exceeding 52,000, while a new study indicated that the virus was likely to be spreading in multiple US cities "far earlier" than Americans knew.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally reaches 100
With six new cases of COVID-19 reported from Jajpur, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has reached 100, according to the state information and public relations department. All the six persons had returned from Kolkata.
COVID-19 deaths in France rise by 369 to 22,614
The coronavirus epidemic has killed 22,614 people in France as of Saturday, with 369 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, but the number of patients in intensive care continues to decline, the Health Ministry said in a press release.
