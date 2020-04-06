Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of COVID-19 deaths in US top 9,000

US COVID-19 deaths top 9,000
The total number of deaths of COVID-19 in the United States topped 9,000 as of 1.30 p.m. Sunday local time (1730 GMT), according to the data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 9,132 people have died of the pandemic among 321,762 confirmed cases in the country, the CSSE said, reported Xinhua news agency.
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iraq tops 950 as 83 new cases detected
A further 83 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iraq, pushing the tally since the start of the outbreak to above 950, the country's Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday. The overall number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Iraq now stands at 961, the ministry announced in a Facebook post.
Germany reports over 90,000 COVID-19 cases
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany climbed to 91,714 as of 0:00 local time on Sunday, with a death toll of 1,342, according to data from Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's disease control authority. The confirmed cases were 5,936 more than the previous day, reported Xinhua news agency.
1.67 million tested for coronavirus in US, says Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that at least 1.6 million people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in the United States and the results have been shared with those who took a test. "That's far more than any country's been able to do," Trump said.
73 new deaths, 3, 135 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours in Turkey
Turkey on Sunday reported 73 new deaths from the coronavirus and a surge of 3,135 in the number of confirmed cases bringing up the national tally to 27,069 from the pandemic. So far, a total of 1,042 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,381 patients are currently under intensive care units, the data shows according to Anadolu agency.
COVID-19 death toll rises to 83, cases climb to 3,577
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry data stated. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by states directly showed at least 110 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 3,959. Of them, 306 have been cured and discharged.
