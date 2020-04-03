Coronavirus updates from India and the world: One more COVID-19 case in Dharavi, Maharashtra's count reaches 423

One more COVID-19 case in Dharavi, Maharashtra's count reaches 423
One more coronavirus case has been reported from Dharavi in Mumbai on Friday. The patient is a 35-yr-old doctor who has tested positive, according to officials in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Turn off lights on April 5 between 9pm and 9.09pm and light candles to show solidarity: PM Modi's message to India
I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us: PM Modi
Today when crores of ppl are inside homes, then some of us may think how will they fight this battle against COVID19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us: PM Modi
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 423; toll rises to 21
As many as 88 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally to 423, while the death toll rose to 21, said health officials. Five more coronavirus-related deaths, one of them a woman, were reported in the state since Wednesday evening - four in Mumbai and one in Pune - taking the count to 21. As many as 42 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery from the disease, they said.
Face mask not enough to protect from coronavirus: White House
Wearing a face mask alone is not adequate enough to protect an individual from coronavirus, the White House has said, emphasising that the strict enforcement of social distancing measures and other precautions are key in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The White House announcement came amidst an intense debate in the US on the necessity of wearing a face mask.
Donald Trump tests negative in his second coronavirus test
US President Donald Trump has tested negative in his second test for coronavirus and is "healthy" and without any symptoms for the deadly disease, the White House physician has said.
COVID-19 death toll touches 53; total number of cases climb to 2,069
With 235 more people being confirmed positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,069 and the death toll to 53 in the country on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,860, while 155 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, it said.
