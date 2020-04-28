Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Global COVID-19 cases rise to 2,878,196, death count reaches 198,668

COVID-19 cases rise to 2,878,196, death count reaches 198,668, says WHO
The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has increased over the past 24 hours by nearly 5,000 to top 198,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. According to the latest WHO data, 85,530 new cases of infection have been registered globally over the past day, with 4,982 deaths. The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased to 2,878,196 and the death count reached 198,668.
Patients with very mild COVID-19 symptoms will have home isolation option: Union Health Ministry
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for home isolation of people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. Such patients with requisite self-isolation facility at their residence will now have the option for home isolation.
