Coronavirus updates from India and the world: US records 1,330 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

US records 1,330 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
United States of America (USA) recorded 1,330 COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency
Indore's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,207
As many as 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,207. Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, said that 60 deaths have been reported in the district due to the virus.
Pakistan's COVID-19 tally surges on second day of Ramzan
As many as 700 new cases of COVID-19 and around 12 virus-related deaths were reported in Pakistan on Sunday as the country entered the second day of Ramzan. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases in the country reached 13,318 with Punjab leading the tally with 5,446 cases, which is the highest among all provinces, Geo News reported.
PM Modi to interact with CMs today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states on Monday amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Prime Minister has held two such interactions earlier with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation and lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.
