Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India's COVID-19 cases cross 23,000 mark

Over 21,000 people in India have, or have had, the coronavirus in India, and 681 have died, according to central government data. A countrywide lockdown imposed on March 25 will remain in place until May 3. Worldwide, cases have soared past 2.5 million, and tens of thousands have died.

India's COVID-19 cases cross 23,000 mark - at 23,077. 17610 active cases, 4749 cured/discharged/migrated & 718 deaths: Union Health Ministry

Vegetable hawker in Delhi's Mehrauli tests COVID-19 positive

A vegetable hawker in Ward-3, Mehrauli here has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. "From the investigation, it seems he had stopped setting up his cart after he developed symptoms. He was not a part of the shifted mandi that has been set up at DTC Terminal," BM Mishra, District Magistrate, South Delhi, said.

We are very close to a vaccine: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump while addressing the daily White House coronavirus briefing said "we are very close to a vaccine", after noting vaccine trials taking place in the US, Germany, the United Kingdom and China.

Justin Trudeau announces 1.1 bn Canadian dollars package for vaccine research, clinical trials, expanded testing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday (local time) announced a new CAD 1.1 billion package supporting vaccine research and clinical trials as well as expanded testing capacity. "We are putting in place an additional CAD 1.1 billion dollars for a national medical and research strategy to address COVID-19," Trudeau said during his daily novel coronavirus pandemic briefing on Thursday.

