Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India approves USD 1 million to Antigua as project outlay

Total number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 18,601
47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 18,601 (including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
COVID-19: India approves USD 1 million to Antigua as project outlay
India has approved USD 1 million to Antigua as project outlay, with immediate assistance of USD 1,50,000 for medical equipment to combat coronavirus crisis.
Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Chinese health authority on Tuesday said it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, of which four were imported. The other seven new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that six cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province and one in Guangdong Province, Xinhua reported.
US coronavirus cases tops 780,000
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has topped 780,000, nearly 42,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 783,290 COVID-19 cases in the United States, while the death toll stands at 41,872, the university said.
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia extends suspension of prayers in two holy mosques during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia on Monday extended the suspension of prayers in two holy mosques-- the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque-- during the fasting month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Indore's COVID-19 tally over 900
Eighteen more people detected positive for coronavirus in Indore on Monday, taking the district's tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 915, including 52 deaths. "18 new corona cases detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The total number of cases stands at 915 in the district including 52 deaths," said Dr Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer.
