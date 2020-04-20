Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Kerala declares 88 COVID-19 hotspots in 14 districts

A further 81,153 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, taking the overall number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak above 2.24 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Sunday. In total, 6,463 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died over the preceding 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 152,551 as of 08:00 GMT. The latest update indicates a decline in the daily increase of case numbers and deaths compared to data released by WHO on Saturday. Almost 4,000 fewer cases and 247 fewer deaths were reported worldwide on Sunday.