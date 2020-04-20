Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Kerala declares 88 COVID-19 hotspots in 14 districts

Kerala declares 88 COVID-19 hotspots in 14 districts
The Kerala health department has declared 88 local bodies including the corporation, municipality and panchayats, spread over 14 districts in the state as COVID-19 hotspots. "The lockdown restrictions in these areas will be continued in the hotspots announced by the state health department," said state DGP Lokanath Behera in a statement.
J-K confirms 4 new corona cases, total count 354
With four more people detected positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 354 in the state, said State Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal. Out of 4 new cases in Kashmir, 3 were reported from Bandipora and 1 from Baramulla.
3 test positive for corona in Munger, Bihar's tally surges to 96
Three more persons detected positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Munger on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 96. All three are males patients from Munger and their contact tracing is underway.
Over 81,000 COVID-19 cases reported worldwide in last 24 hours: WHO
A further 81,153 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, taking the overall number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak above 2.24 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Sunday. In total, 6,463 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died over the preceding 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 152,551 as of 08:00 GMT. The latest update indicates a decline in the daily increase of case numbers and deaths compared to data released by WHO on Saturday. Almost 4,000 fewer cases and 247 fewer deaths were reported worldwide on Sunday.
