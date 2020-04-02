Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 1,834

Covid-19: India reports 1,834 cases, 41 deaths
The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,834 on Wednesday, including foreign nationals, with 1,649 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said. The Health Ministry, in its the evening update that 41 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat, where six deaths were reported.
Centre asks states, UTs to create mechanism for people to verify facts about COVID-19
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories to create a mechanism at state-level where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly, similar, to the web portal being created by the government of India. "I would like to apprise you that the government of India is creating a web portal where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly. States and UTs are requested to create a similar mechanism at state-level for issues relating to the state," Bhalla wrote.
Coronavirus cases surge to 2238 in Pakistan
Pakistan on Wednesday reported the biggest jump in coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day as the number of people infected with the deadly virus reached 2238. The country has also witnessed 31 deaths from the infection.
US to distribute ventilators to coronavirus-hit countries soon: Donald Trump
The United States is going to have more ventilators than it needs so it will distribute ventilators to other countries, said President Donald Trump on Wednesday. "We will soon have more ventilators than we need. We're building thousands, we will fairly soon be at a point where we have far more than we can use even after we stockpile for some future catastrophe, which we hope doesn't happen," Trump said at a White House briefing Wednesday.
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reaches 240, with 6,836 infected
Brazil has reported the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose from 5,717 to 6,836, with the death toll rising from 201 to 240, registering a 3.5-percent mortality rate. According to the Health Ministry's website on Wednesday, since Tuesday, 1,119 new cases of infection were detected, slightly down from the 1,138 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour period, Xinhua reported.
Has been a 'sad, sad day,' says Boris Johnson after UK reports 563 coronavirus deaths
It has been a 'sad, sad day', said United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the UK reported the biggest daily death toll of the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday. "It has been a sad, sad day. 563 more cases, a record in a single day. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims," said Johnson in a video of himself during self-isolation.
Eight new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in Gujarat, state tally now at 82
Eight more people have tested COVID-19 positive, taking the total number of cases to 82 (including 6 cured and 6 death) in the state. All the eight positive cases are from Ahmedabad. The condition of 66 persons out of the affected persons in the state is stable while three persons are on ventilator support.
