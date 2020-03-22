Coronavirus updates from India and the world: Let us all be a part of Janta Curfew, says PM Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda appeals to the public not to step outside their homes
Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda appeals to the public not to step outside their homes during #JantaCurfew, in order to control the spread of COVID19.
Visuals from Dadar railway station during Janta Curfe
Mumbai: People providing essential services do not need to take part in self-imposed Janta Curfew. Maharashtra has the highest number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country; Visuals from Dadar railway station
Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will give us strength to fight against COVID19, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," Prime Minister Modi tweeted minutes ahead of the curfew.
4-year-old child who was suspected of COVID19, has been found negative: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Minister
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Minister: The 4-year-old child who was suspected of COVID19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh has been found negative. There is no COVID-19 positive case in Assam so far.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)