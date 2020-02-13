Coronavirus Update: ‘We don’t know if we will live’

One of the Indian crew members on board Diamond Princess – Anbalagan, who hails from Madurai in Tamil Nadu -- in a series of videos showed how the cruise ship is in a state of lockdown.
The videos showed that the passengers are all in the top decks and the food is being sent to their rooms. There is restriction on the passenger movement as well. The passengers are asked to walk six feet apart and are allowed to walk for only a few minutes.
The crew is afraid they may lose their jobs if they don’t follow the protocol but as one of them said, ‘‘What is the point of following protocol when we don't know if we will live.
" The crew, in the initial days, was told that none of them was infected but now close to 10 people from the crew have tested positive.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)