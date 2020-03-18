Coronavirus Update: The full story of the viral WhatsApp video of passengers at Delhi Airport

On Wednesday morning, a video was circulated on WhatsApp on the ‘pitiful condition’ of the New Delhi international airport.

“Big Chaos at New Delhi International airport T3 today morning. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit the airport. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them or shoot them. This is just unbelievable,” the WhatsApp forward read.

Even B-Town celebrities share the video.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan took to Twitter to criticise the airport authorities. “New Delhi International airport T3 today. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them. Sincere apologies to all those in this video please do forgive me for posting this but Im doing so in the hope that this process is done in a better manner. This is a petri dish for spreading the virus ! @MoHFW_INDIA kindly take note. Apologies again to the passengers (sic),” she said in two tweets.