Coronavirus Update: Odisha to set up 2 large COVID-19 hospitals with 1,000 beds

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has decided to set up the country's two biggest COVID-19 hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,000 beds.

The CSR funding for the purpose will be provided by Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

"Following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's direction to provide state-of-the-art facility to COVID-19 patients, Odisha has planned the biggest COVID-19 hospitals in the country," said a statement from the CMO.

"Accordingly, Odisha government signed two tripartite agreements with SUM and KIIMS Medical Colleges today at Lok Seva Bhawan to set up 1,000 bedded state level hospitals in Bhubaneswar for the treatment of COVID-19 patients," the statement added.