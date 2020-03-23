Coronavirus Update: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi to stop all flights from landing in West Bengal

Amid coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to him to stop all flights from landing in West Bengal with immediate effect.

In the letter Mamata Banerjee said that, government of West Benagl has taken multiple measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The state has also announced massive Critical Safety Regulation measures from 5 pm today. The state government has also stopped all inter-state public transport and have reduced intra-state public transport to a bare minimum.

"However, we are seriously concerned that Government of India is still allowing operation of flights causing a huge breach of shutdown and quarantine protocol", West Bengal Chief Minister said in the letter to PM Modi.