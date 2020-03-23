Coronavirus Update: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi to stop all flights from landing in West Bengal

Amid coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to him to stop all flights from landing in West Bengal with immediate effect.
In the letter Mamata Banerjee said that, government of West Benagl has taken multiple measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The state has also announced massive Critical Safety Regulation measures from 5 pm today. The state government has also stopped all inter-state public transport and have reduced intra-state public transport to a bare minimum.
"However, we are seriously concerned that Government of India is still allowing operation of flights causing a huge breach of shutdown and quarantine protocol", West Bengal Chief Minister said in the letter to PM Modi.
She further appealed the Prime Minister to stop all flights from landing in West Bengal. "I request you to kindly arising to issue necessary instructions to stop all flights coming to West Bengal with immediate effect" Banerjee said.
In the wake of coronavirus scare, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas till March 27. "The state will be on lockdown till March 27 until further orders in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus," read the order issued by the government.
On Sunday, the West Bengal government announced that no public transport including taxis and autorickshaws, except for vehicles going to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/ bus stands and good carrying food and essential commodities, will be allowed to be on streets. During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services.
(Inputs from Agencies)
