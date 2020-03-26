Coronavirus Update: Kashmir reports first death due to COVID-19

Four people had tested positive for coronavirus in J-K on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 11.

Authorities in Kashmir have expressed apprehensions that the cases could be more than reported in the Valley as a significant number of people appeared to have concealed their travel history. As per a government bulletin on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance.

Among them 3,061 are in home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 80 in hospital quarantine and 1,477 in home surveillance. Restrictions on movement imposed in Kashmir to prevent the spread of coronavirus were tightened on Wednesday.