Coronavirus Update: Karnataka may seal border

Bengaluru: Karnataka is mulling closing all borders with neighbouring Maharashtra in the north as the number of COVID-19 virus cases multiplied alarmingly in Mumbai and Pune today.

Earlier this morning, Karnataka sealed its borders with its southern neighbour of Kerala following fresh Covid cases in bordering district of Kasargode. All vehicles coming from Kerala were stopped at various checkposts and only vehicles carrying essential goods and items were allowed. All private vehicles were turned back.

Government-run road transport buses from Kerala were also not allowed to enter Karnataka.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Health Minister B Sriramulu said a final call on sealing the borders with Maharashtra will be taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa soon after all aspects are reviewed.

Meanwhile, with five new cases being reported, the number of Covid positive patients today stood at 20. The latest case is of a 35-year-old man from Mysuru.

In another development, the police have booked a case against BJP leader from Vijayapura Kiran Patil who distributed face masks on the streets to people on his birthday while he was under quarantine. He had returned from Bangkok on March 16.

After distributing the face masks, he uploaded the video on his Facebook page. The police took suo motu action and filed a case while sending him back to quarantine.