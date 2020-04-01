Coronavirus Update: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa donates his one-year salary to CM relief fund

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that he will contribute his one year's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in a bid to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
The Chief Minister has also appealed to the citizens to do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the pandemic, informed the Chief Minister's Office.
"Chief Minister @BSYBJP has announced that he will donate his entire one-year's salary to the CM Relief Fund Covid-19," tweeted Yediyurappa in Kannada and English from this tech hub.
"I am giving my one-year salary to 'Chief Minister's Relief Fund Kovid-19' to fight infection. I appeal to ministers, legislators, MPs, officials and the public to donate as much as they can to strengthen this struggle", Yediyurappa said.
In a video clip tagged along with the tweet, Yediyurappa also urged in Kannada all his cabinet colleagues, ruling BJP Legislators, officials and citizens to liberally contribute to the relief fund to fight the infectious disease.
"I also appeal to the citizens to contribute in whatever capacity to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak," said Yediyurappa in the tweet.
Over 100 people across the southern state tested positive for the dreadful pandemic till Tuesday, including three deaths and 8 discharged, said the state health department in a statement here.
