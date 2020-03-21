Coronavirus update in India: Seven people test positive in Rajasthan on Saturday; total number of cases in the state rises to 23

Seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday. Five of them are from Bhilwara where curfew has been imposed since Friday and two are from Jaipur.
This takes the tally of coronavirus-positive individuals in Rajasthan up to 23. This includes the four people who have been reported cured. Of these four an Italian tourist had died due to cardiac arrest.
Invoking its powers under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957, the medical and health department of Rajasthan has directed all private medical colleges and hospitals having a bed capacity of 100 or more beds to reserve 25% of its beds as isolation wards for the admitting coronavirus affected and suspected people. Further 25% of the capacity of their ICUs will also be reserved for the treatment of affected people. The hospitals have also been told to ensure adequate supply of medicines and equipment.
In Bhilwara curfew continued for the second day on Saturday and policemen could be seen patrolling in the region.
Bhilwara has been totally shut down after it came forth on Friday that six people – three doctors and three medical staffers were coronavirus-positive and had been treating patients. Over 5,000 patients who came in contact with them have been identified and are being screened. More than 350 teams are functioning in Bhilwara to conduct door to door survey and seek symptomatic and asymptomatic people who came in contact with the affected.
While streets in Bhilwara largely wore a deserted look, at many places police could be seen strictly dealing with people who were violating curfew orders. Policemen were seen charging such people with batons.
Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her MP son Dushyant Singh who had come in contact with coronavirus-positive singer Kanika Kapoor took to Twitter to inform that their reports were negative and they would continue with the isolation.
