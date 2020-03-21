Coronavirus update in India: Seven people test positive in Rajasthan on Saturday; total number of cases in the state rises to 23

In Bhilwara curfew continued for the second day on Saturday and policemen could be seen patrolling in the region.

Bhilwara has been totally shut down after it came forth on Friday that six people – three doctors and three medical staffers were coronavirus-positive and had been treating patients. Over 5,000 patients who came in contact with them have been identified and are being screened. More than 350 teams are functioning in Bhilwara to conduct door to door survey and seek symptomatic and asymptomatic people who came in contact with the affected.

While streets in Bhilwara largely wore a deserted look, at many places police could be seen strictly dealing with people who were violating curfew orders. Policemen were seen charging such people with batons.