Coronavirus Update in India: Centre tells private institutions how to deal with COVID-19 affected persons

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for notifying COVID-19 affected persons by private institutions. It will be mandatory for all hospitals (Government and Private), medical officers in Government health institutions and registered private medical practitioners including AYUSH practitioners, to notify such person(s) with COVID-19 infection to concerned district surveillance unit. All practitioners should also get the self-declaration forms, who, within their knowledge, are having travel history of COVID-19 affected countries as per the extant guidelines and are falling under the case definition of COVID-19 (Suspect/Case).

The Ministry has emphasized the importance of support and cooperation of the private sector in this regard.

In case the person has any such history in the last 14 days and is symptomatic as per case definition of COVID-19, the person must be isolated in the hospital and will be tested for COVID-19 as per protocol. Information of all such cases should be given to the State helpline number and also to national helpline 1075. Email may also be sent at ncov2019@gov.in.