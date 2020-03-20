Coronavirus Update in India: Centre asks states and UTs to step up social distancing measures

The Centre on Friday has asked state governments and union territories to step up social distancing measures to curb coronavirus outbreak. In a letter dispatched on March 20, 2020, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan, has asked states and UTs to regulate hours and work in government offices to reduce congestion and maintain hygiene, regulate working hours in all services except for essential services. Industrial establishments should adopt staggered timings and regulation of crowd in market should also be resorted to.

Private sector needs to consider work from home, wherever feasible while education institutions, theatres, museums, gyms, examination centres to be closed.

According to Sadan, sporting events, competition and religious gatherings should be postponed and the required social distancing be maintained even in smaller gatherings. States and UTs have been told to plan decrease in frequency of services of metros, railways, buses and airplanes, alternate seating to ensure social distancing, disinfection and crowd control in places like railway stations, metro stations, bus stands and airports.