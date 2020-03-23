Coronavirus Update in India: After buses and trains, all domestic flights after March 24 cancelled

After the closure of buses and trains, all domestic flights from midnight on March 24 have been cancelled due the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 15,303 lives and infected 349,676 people globally. However, these restrictions will not apply to the cargo flights.
"Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020," the Ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, 415 confirmed cases reported so far, 23 patients discharged, 7 deaths reported, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
He added that a complete lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. Some parts of 6 states and union territories have been kept under lockdown.
Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Railways decided to cancel all train services till March 31.
All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway and others have been cancelled from Sunday midnight.
The Railways said that movement of goods trains will continue to ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country
