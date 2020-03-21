Coronavirus update in India: 23-year-old returning from Scotland tests postive in West Bengal; third case in the state

According to Ajay Chakraborty, Director of Health Services in the State, the woman landed from Scotland in Mumbai on Friday and later in the day, she took a domestic flight to Kolkata. From the airport she directly went to the hospital around 11:30 pm as she had symptoms. She tested positive close to midnight.

The girl did not hide anything and told the airport authorities about her travel history. She had symptoms and insisted that she needed to get admitted. The Police are now checking the passenger details of the flight she travelled by and who could have been susceptible to the novel corona virus. In addition to this, the girl has also given a list of the people she was in contact with, so that those people can be informed.

The people in her locality panicked after hearing the news, after which the Habra Municipality authorities visited the locality along with the Police.

“I spoke to her father over the phone. According to her father, she went to Scotland to study MBA. After she landed in Kolkata, she went directly to Beliaghata ID hospital. The girl was very sensible and got into the car on her own. Her father is in house isolation. If needed, her parents will be put in isolation, we will arrange for ambulances,” said an official from the Habra Municipality.

In a similar case, 11 family members of the 22-year-old boy who tested positive for corona virus on Friday, were taken into isolation at Beliaghata ID hospital.