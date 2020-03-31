Karnataka's Big Brother selfie app fails: Home-quarantined people unable to take pictures, upload images

The Karnataka government has taken a bizarre stand that everyone under home quarantine should send the authorities a selfie every one hour.
A circular that highlihts the same warns those who fail to send the selfie that they will be shifted to mass quarantine.
"If home quarantine person fails to send the selfie every 1 hour (except sleeping time from 10 pm to 7 am) then the government team will reach such defaulters and they are likely to be shifted to a government-created mass quarantine," the circular reads.
The Karnataka government has also asked people to dowload an app called 'Quarantine Watch' that is available in the Play Store, but not in the Apple Store, which puts iPhone users in a bit of a predicament.
Furthermore, the 17 reviews in the Play Store are not favourable for the app, which is probably in its early stages, with most users saying that they are unable to upload photographs to show that they are under quarantine.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka has climbed to 88 on Monday after five more people tested positive for the lethal infection, said the state health department.
