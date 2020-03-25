Coronavirus update: Female doctor alleges manhandling by Telangana cop during curfew

Khammam: A doctor has allegedly manhandled by a Telangana cop while she was going to the hospital for an emergency case amid curfew in the state.

"I was called for an emergency so I had to report to the duty. On my way, I was stopped by the police officers at night. I showed my ID but he ceased my ID. He also took my phone.

He manhandled me. I had explained that I am a doctor and it is time to attending duties. But Khammam Cop Ganesh dragged me to the police station. There were no women police officials," Dr Himabindhu told ANI.

"I gave a complaint in the morning in two town police station with the help of other doctors. The police officer has given a written apology," she said.