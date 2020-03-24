Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh govt initiates door to door campaign to identify foreign returnees as measure against virus

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has started door-to-door campaigns to track foreign returnees as a measure to contain COVID-19 in the state.

The state deployed over 2.5 lakh volunteers each with the responsibility of screening 50 households. A total of 1,38,58,747 households have been screened by the volunteer network by now out of the registered 1,43,91,654 households in the state.

The campaign has helped the government identify and track 10,000 foreign returnees over and above those informed about by the Government of India. Out of 10,000 returnees identified, 140 have shown symptoms while the remaining 9,860 have been asymptomatic. The cutoff date to track foreign returnees has been set as February 10, 2020.

Apart from tracking the foreign returnees, the volunteers are also responsible for spreading awareness about the 'Dos and Donts' to each member of the household.