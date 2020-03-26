Coronavirus shaming? Karnataka government publishes list revealing addresses of quarantined

The Karnataka government has released a list revealing the addresses of all those who have quarantined themselves, The News Minute reported.

The list, which is segregated district-wise, reveals the addresses of 20,000 people who have been quarantined. Naturally, it was downloaded and circulated on social media.

While the government has said the move is intentional, residents have started panicking after seeing the list, fearing that they will contract the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Karnataka government isn’t the first one to conduct this exercise. The Gujarat government has decided to reveal the names of the persons who have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far, so that those who came in their contact can get themselves tested, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday.

However, the Maharashtra government has been more strict about revealing names, and authorities in Pune even warned penal action against those who reveal the identity of patients testing positive for coronavirus