Coronavirus Pandemic: Now, India replaces Russia as third-worst affected country by COVID-19

On Sunday, India replaced Russia in the list of countries hit by the novel coronavirus. Now, India stands fourth in the list.
USA and Brazil are the two countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier, it was reported that with a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed to 6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 4,09,082 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infections presently in the country, the data showed.
"Thus, around 60.77 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, on Sunday morning, India was behind Russia with 399 cases.
However, now, on Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,555 new COVID-19 positive cases while 4,150 new cases in Tamil Nadu, and 2,244 fresh cases were reported in Delhi. With this, India's tally reaches 6,86,114 as compared to Russia's 6,80,283, according to the John Hopkins' University's Covid-19 dashboard.
Moreover, new cases from other parts of the states will also be compiled and added to the data.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities with 2,838,678 and 129,672, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 1,539,081 infections and 63,174 deaths.
In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (673,564), and is followed by India (648,315), Peru (299,080), Chile (291,847), the UK (286,412), Mexico (252,165), Spain (250,545), Italy (241,419), Iran (237,878), Pakistan (225,283), Saudi Arabia (205,929), Turkey (204,610), France (204,222), Germany (197,198), South Africa (187,977), Bangladesh (159,679), Colombia (109,793) and Canada (107,185), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,283), Italy (34,854), Mexico (30,366), France (29,896), Spain (28,385), India (18,655), Iran (11,408), Peru (10,412) and Russia (10,011).
