Coronavirus Pandemic: Now, India replaces Russia as third-worst affected country by COVID-19

On Sunday, India replaced Russia in the list of countries hit by the novel coronavirus. Now, India stands fourth in the list.

USA and Brazil are the two countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, it was reported that with a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed to 6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.