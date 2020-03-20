Coronavirus outbreak: Two more cases in Jaipur, one more in Karnataka take India's number to 171

A Jaipur couple tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday, it was declared taking the total number of persons tested positive in Rajasthan to 9. The total number of cases coming from India stands at 171, according to news agency ANI.

The couple – both in their 30s – had returned to New Delhi from Spain via Dubai on March 17 and reached Jaipur by taxi at around 3 am on March 18. After staying for an hour at a hotel, they were moved to Jaipur’s SMS Hospital at 4 am and kept in quarantine.

The hotel rooms have been sealed, and the authorities have identified two drivers and four hotel staff who were in close proximity to the couple. They have been kept home in isolation. As of now, the six people have not shown any symptoms.

Meanwhile, one more person tested positive in Karnataka, news agency PTI reported on Friday. This takes the total number of cases to 15 in Karnataka, the state health department said.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, till date 15 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka including one death.

It said 14 COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable.

The patient who tested positive on Thursday is from Kodagu and had returned from Dubai on March 15 to Kempegowda international Airport here and travelled to Kodagu by bus the same day.

He was admitted to the designated hospital at Kodagu on March 17 and samples collected the same day, the department said.

As per the bulletin, total samples collected for testing were 1,143, and on Thursday alone 75 were collected.

A total of 915 samples reported negative, 46 on Thursday alone.