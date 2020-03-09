Coronavirus outbreak: Three-year old child tests positive for virus in Kerala

Kochi: A three-year old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said here on Monday.

The child and its parents who had reached the Cochin International Airport Limited at 6 am on March 7 from Italy were subjected to thermal screening at the universal surveillance system established, officials said.

Detecting symptoms of coronavirus in the child,they were immediately referred to isolation ward of the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, they said.

The samples of the child sent for examination at the NiV lab at Alappuzha have tested positive for Coronavirus, they said.