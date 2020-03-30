Coronavirus outbreak: Private software company in Tamil Nadu donates humanoid robots to state govt hospitals

On Monday morning, India had recorded 1,024 cases of the novel coronavirus. That number is likely to go up, given the number of cases across the world, which has recorded 7,21,584 cases at the time of writing this piece.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has left thousands dead around the world.