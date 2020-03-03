Coronavirus outbreak: Paradip Port Trust constantly monitoring situation, maintaining strict vigil

Jagatsinghpur: Authorities at the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) are constantly monitoring the situation and maintaining strict vigil amid the threat posed by the coronavirus disease.

"PPT is a cargo handling port. We have taken various steps-installed thermal scanners at our exit point, set up isolation ward, pilots moving to the ships and getting them inside are provided with personal protective equipment," PPT Chairman, Rinkesh Roy told ANI here.

He further said that only one ship has two crew arriving from China, and they will be checked at the ship itself after berthing.