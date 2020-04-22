Staying high during quarantine: This Bhilwara man has the perfect solution

A team of corona warriors including officials of the education and health department visit him twice a day to check his health and provide him with supplies.

“I will respect the government quarantine and stay here for 14 days. The administration is working very hard to ensure that the disease does not spread and it is my duty to cooperate. I live on the tree and am taking care of the fields,” said Kishan Meena.

“He reached the village on April 16 and has been living on the field since then. We have been keeping daily track of his health and he is keeping well,” said Rajesh Kumar Meena, Principal Sherpura Government School.

The proactive cooperation of people in Bhilwara has been a big help to the administration during containing the COVID-19 epidemic.