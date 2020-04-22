Staying high during quarantine: This Bhilwara man has the perfect solution

Amid coronavirus outbreak, a young migrant labourer in Bhilwara is living on a tree in the fields outside his village during his quarantine period to ensure that the village does not face any threat of infection.
Kishan Meena a young labourer belongs to the Sherpura village in Shakkargarh area of Bhilwara. He works as a tractor driver in Kishangarh and stayed back when the first lockdown was announced, but when second lockdown was announced he walked 200 kilometers to reach his village on April 16.
Bhilwara being a hotspot, has managed to contain the infection, Kishan was stopped at the district border by the authorities and escorted to his village for home quarantine. The young lad went a step ahead and went to his family’s field outside the village and set up his lodging atop a tree. A small shack below the tree serves as his kitchen. His quarantine period will end on May 1.
A team of corona warriors including officials of the education and health department visit him twice a day to check his health and provide him with supplies.
“I will respect the government quarantine and stay here for 14 days. The administration is working very hard to ensure that the disease does not spread and it is my duty to cooperate. I live on the tree and am taking care of the fields,” said Kishan Meena.
“He reached the village on April 16 and has been living on the field since then. We have been keeping daily track of his health and he is keeping well,” said Rajesh Kumar Meena, Principal Sherpura Government School.
The proactive cooperation of people in Bhilwara has been a big help to the administration during containing the COVID-19 epidemic.
