Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala IAS officer booked for jumping home quarantine

Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India, a young IAS officer from Kerala's Kollam was booked for jumping home quarantine.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Kollam sub-collector Anupam Mishra had returned from Singapore last week and was asked to self-quarantine but left for his hometown Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light when health workers went to Mishra's official residence for an inquiry a few days ago. As per the report the IAS officer have left for Kanpur on March 21.
The bureaucrat from Uttar Pradesh was on leave after his marriage and had taken permission to travel to Malaysia and Singapore.
According to reports, Mishra got married recently and returned from Singapore and when his seniors informed him to go into self-isolation, as that was the norm for all returning from abroad, he started it at his official residence, last week.
Kerala reported 19 more positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infected people under treatment to 126. Kannur accounted for the highest number cases with nine, while three cases each were from Kasaragod and Malapppuram districts, followed by two from Thrissur and one each from Idukki and Wayanad.
