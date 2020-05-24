Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka under complete lockdown till Monday morning

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Various places in Karnataka on Sunday wore a deserted look as the state imposed a complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state government decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state on Sunday to contain the virus and said that all the shops will remain closed till 7 am on May 25.

Places including Shivajinagar, Hubli, Gadag, Shimoga and Kalaburagi witnessed fewer crowds. All commercial establishments, including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus terminal, remained closed. Meanwhile, people living in these areas also supported the move and remained at their respective home.