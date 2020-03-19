Coronavirus Outbreak: How Kerala wins battle against the deadly virus

Although Kerala was the first place to report the instance of coronavirus, when batches of students returning from China's worst-affected Wuhan area were tested positive, there have been no deaths. All those who were admitted to hospital on their return from China have since been recovered and discharged.

The threat of a secondary level attack arose only when a family coming from Italy gave the slip to the monitoring mechanism at the airport and interacted with a large number of people. All those primary and secondary contacts have been identified and isolated. There have been few other cases of virus-affected patients getting into contact with others but the authorities have succeeded to prevent the secondary infection by identifying and isolating them.

With the outbreak apparently under control, the state has now turned its attention to the care and rehabilitation of those who are under isolation. While streak incidents of a few people escaping from isolation at hospitals and other such centres, the general public has managed to absorb the stress of a stringent protocol against the spread of the disease.

Community leaders, including the management of places of worship, have volunteered to restrict crowds and even cancel events in view of the emergency situation. This has been achieved not by invoking rules and laws but by appealing to the social commitment of the communities.