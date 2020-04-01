Coronavirus outbreak: Here's how to safely donate money to PM Cares Fund

After PM Modi announced PM-CARES public charitable trust fund set up, many citizens have come forward to support the Centre by making donations. Among the donors who have pledged their support are celebrities, sportspersons, politicians, and even industrialists, corporates and startups.

But people have to beware too as, after PM CARES was launched fake UPI ID has been created by scamsters to dupe citizens. So in order to not get duped here's how you can make contributions to the national fund in a safe way.

So here's how to donate PM-CARES Fund:

Name of the Account : PM CARES

Account Number : 2121PM20202

IFSC Code : SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code : SBININBB104

Name of Bank & Branch : State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID : pmcares@sbi

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a release also said that the "donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G)".

Following modes of payments are available on the website pmindia.gov.in:

1. Debit Cards and Credit Cards

2. Internet Banking

3.UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)

4. RTGS/NEFT

Steps to donate via official website:

1. Visit official website: pmindia.gov.in

2. Click on donation details tab

3. Later click on the tab present below to make donation

4. After which you will be redirected to SBI Bank webpage. Make sure you read the given instructions and click ‘Proceed’.

5. Select donation category and fill out the donation form.

6. After filling the form enter the donation amount and click on submit button.