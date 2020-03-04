Coronavirus Update in India: Dial 011-23978046 to inform the govt of any suspected cases

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has hit over 60 countries, the Government of India had released a fresh travel advisory after India on Monday recorded three new cases of the coronavirus, in Telangana, Delhi and Jaipur. Moreover, a total of 15 Italian tourists have been confirmed positive at AIIMs which brings the total Covid-19 cases to18 in India now.

Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital.

As the global death toll crossing 3,000 and the total number of infected individuals crosses 90,000, the Indian government had earlier said that it would look into new travel guidelines if necessary.

Visas from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China are now suspended in the view of increasing number of positive cases in these countries. However, diplomats and other officials are exempted from the same and they will have to undergo medical screening post arrival. Passengers arriving from several COVID-19 affected countries must also undergo screening upon arrival, GoI issued statement said.

Now, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a helpline number +91-11-23978046 for people to inform the government about the suspected cases of coronavirus. Alongwith the number, the ministry has also issued an email-id ncov2019@gmail.com in order to combat the spread of the virus in India.

The ministry has also issued guidlines for prevention of the virus in its advisory.