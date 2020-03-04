Coronavirus Update in India: Dial 011-23978046 to inform the govt of any suspected cases

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has hit over 60 countries, the Government of India had released a fresh travel advisory after India on Monday recorded three new cases of the coronavirus, in Telangana, Delhi and Jaipur. Moreover, a total of 15 Italian tourists have been confirmed positive at AIIMs which brings the total Covid-19 cases to18 in India now.
Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital.
As the global death toll crossing 3,000 and the total number of infected individuals crosses 90,000, the Indian government had earlier said that it would look into new travel guidelines if necessary.
Visas from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China are now suspended in the view of increasing number of positive cases in these countries. However, diplomats and other officials are exempted from the same and they will have to undergo medical screening post arrival. Passengers arriving from several COVID-19 affected countries must also undergo screening upon arrival, GoI issued statement said.
Now, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a helpline number +91-11-23978046 for people to inform the government about the suspected cases of coronavirus. Alongwith the number, the ministry has also issued an email-id ncov2019@gmail.com in order to combat the spread of the virus in India.
The ministry has also issued guidlines for prevention of the virus in its advisory.
Earlier, six people, including three children, whose samples were taken in Noida for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, officials said on Wednesday.
They have, however, been kept self-quarantined at their home for the next 14 days and if symptoms for COVID-19 develop, they would be retested, the officials said. Among those whose samples were taken on Tuesday were a couple and their 12-year-old son, and a woman and her two children, aged 12 and five, according to Noida health department sources.
The officials said that they had come in contact with a Delhi-based man who has tested positive for the coronavirus during a party thrown by him.
Earlier, two private schools in Noida were shut for next few days after father of one of their students tested positive, while several people, including his family members, were quarantined or kept in isolation as authorities stepped-up prevention efforts.
Hotels and the authorities at tourist sites in Agra have been told to inform the office of the chief medical officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection.
Moreover, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi government on Wednesday to take stock of the preparedness with respect to coronavirus in the national capital, sources said.
Earlier on Tuesday, after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi CM had said that the Centre-State government will work together in order to stop the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)