Coronavirus outbreak: Complete list of 16 districts in India which have not reported any fresh case in last 28 days

Addressing the daily briefing to provide COVID-19 updates in the country, Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal stressed on the need to maintain a vigil at all times so that no new cases surface in more districts.

He also urged people not to stigmatise coronavirus patients as that would discourage them from coming forward for treatment at an early stage, leading to a rise in complexities in the treatment. He said fear and lack of understanding make us stigmatise patients and urged people to avoid spreading misinformation and panic.

Here's a complete list of districts which have not reported any fresh case in last 28 days:

Lakhisarai (Bihar)

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

Durg (Chhattisgarh)

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)

South Goa (Goa)

Kodagu (Karnataka)

Chitradurga (Karnataka)

Davanagere (Karnataka)

Imphal West (Manipur)

Aizawl (Mizoram)

Gondia (Maharashtra)

Mahe (Puducherry)

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan)

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana)

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)

Shiv Puri (Madhya Pradesh)