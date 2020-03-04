Coronavirus outbreak: 24-year-old techie’s colleagues under observation

Bengaluru: The IT City of Bengaluru on Tuesday pressed the panic button after reports that a 24-year-old techie who returned after a meeting in Dubai was tested positive for COVID 19. He travelled in an AC bus to Hyderabad after arriving in Bengaluru on Indigo 6E 96 flight on February 20.

They have been given the option to work from home.

The techie's roommate has been admitted in an isolation ward while all the inmates of the 92 flats, one of which was occupied by the COVID patient, would be screened.