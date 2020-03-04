Coronavirus outbreak: 24-year-old techie’s colleagues under observation

Bengaluru: The IT City of Bengaluru on Tuesday pressed the panic button after reports that a 24-year-old techie who returned after a meeting in Dubai was tested positive for COVID 19. He travelled in an AC bus to Hyderabad after arriving in Bengaluru on Indigo 6E 96 flight on February 20.
They have been given the option to work from home.
The techie's roommate has been admitted in an isolation ward while all the inmates of the 92 flats, one of which was occupied by the COVID patient, would be screened.
The techie reportedly got the virus from a person from Hong Kong who was part of the meeting in Dubai.
According Sriramulu, of the 23 passengers who travelled on AC bus along with the techie, 12 have returned and they have been ordered home quarantine. Indigo has grounded the four cabin crew members who serviced the flight in which techie travelled.
They will undergo 14-day home isolation.
The passengers who sat in two rows ahead and behind the techie on the flight have been ordered to undergo mandatory testing for COVID 19.
