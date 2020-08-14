Coronavirus on their mind: News channel misspells President Kovind's name

A day before Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation. He said that this year's Independence Day celebrations will be restrained as deadly virus has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll on the country.

"Aug 15 fills us with excitement of unfurling the tricolor, taking part in celebrations & listening to patriotic songs. Youth of India should feel special pride of being citizens of free nation," the President said.

While his address was live telecasted on many news channels, one news channel in particular misspelled President Kovind's name.

Twitter user Sagarcasm was quick to point out the hilarious blooper and decided to make a joke out of it. "When you write Biology's answer in Political Science paper," he wrote.