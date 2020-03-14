Coronavirus news in India: Centre imposes curb on international passenger traffic through land check posts from March 15

The Centre has imposed restrictions on international passenger traffic through land check posts in view of the spread of COVID-19. All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located at Indo-Bangladesh border, Indo-Nepal border, Indo-Bhutan border and Indo-Myanmar border will be suspended with immediate effect from midnight of March 15 till further orders.

The Centre's move comes at a time when it has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country a "notified disaster." According to the ministry of health, a further 4,000 potential cases had been identified through contract tracing and were being tracked. The international traffic would be limited; only 19 of 37 border check posts are open to them.

Also as part of its response, the government has shut borders to existing visas - except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project - till April 15.