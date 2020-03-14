Coronavirus news in India: Centre imposes curb on international passenger traffic through land check posts from March 15

The Centre has imposed restrictions on international passenger traffic through land check posts in view of the spread of COVID-19. All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located at Indo-Bangladesh border, Indo-Nepal border, Indo-Bhutan border and Indo-Myanmar border will be suspended with immediate effect from midnight of March 15 till further orders.
The Centre's move comes at a time when it has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country a "notified disaster." According to the ministry of health, a further 4,000 potential cases had been identified through contract tracing and were being tracked. The international traffic would be limited; only 19 of 37 border check posts are open to them.
Also as part of its response, the government has shut borders to existing visas - except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project - till April 15.
As per the home ministry notification, participation of foreigners in the border haats will remain suspended with immediate effect until further orders. The operation of existing Indo-Bangladesh cross border passenger train and passenger buses will remain suspended during March 15 and April 15 or till further orders whichever is earlier.
Restrictions on international passenger traffic through land check posts on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders will be applicable only for third country nationals and not to Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan.
The home minister said there will be intensified health restrictions at all these entry points situated in Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Any traveler whether Indian or Nepalese or Bhutanese or from any other country showing COVID-19 symptoms or with a recent travel history to one of seven COVID-19 outbreak countries including China, Italy, Iran, Spain, France, Germany and Korea will be subjected to quarantine in the appropriate facility of state of central government.
