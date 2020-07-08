Coronavirus might be airborne - What precautions you can take

The WHO has now admitted there was evidence to suggest this was possible in specific settings, such as enclosed and crowded spaces. That evidence will have to be thoroughly evaluated, but if it is confirmed, the advice on preventing the further spread of virus may change. This could lead to widespread use of masks and more rigorous distancing, especially in restaurants, public transport, etc.

Given the emerging trends, what precautions you can take?

Expert suggests that healthcare workers may all need to wear N95 masks, which filter out most aerosols. While, the general public, can wear cloth face masks which will still greatly reduce risk, as long as most people wear them.

When at home or other indoor spaces, try and wear mask at all times, experts advice. When indoors, one can also open their windows and doors whenever possible to let fresh air passes through. One must also upgrade the filters in home air-conditioning systems, or adjust the settings to use more outdoor air rather than recirculated air.

While for commercial spaces, businesses may want to invest in air purifiers and ultraviolet lights that can kill the virus.